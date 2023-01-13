Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Buys 47,757 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,757 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 20,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF by 565.6% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 80,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 68,681 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.20. The company had a trading volume of 363,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,840. iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF has a one year low of $25.63 and a one year high of $36.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.12.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.