Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Gold Resource worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Gold Resource during the second quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Gold Resource by 62.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gold Resource during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Gold Resource by 197.3% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 38,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 25,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Gold Resource by 89.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 22,830 shares in the last quarter. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Resource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GORO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 12,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.40. Gold Resource Co. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $2.63.

Gold Resource Dividend Announcement

Gold Resource ( NYSEAMERICAN:GORO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.27 million during the quarter. Gold Resource had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Analysts forecast that Gold Resource Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Gold Resource’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GORO shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Gold Resource from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Gold Resource from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Gold Resource Profile

(Get Rating)

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

See Also

