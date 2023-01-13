Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Lifted to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CVLG. Stephens lifted their price target on Covenant Logistics Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on Covenant Logistics Group to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

CVLG opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. Covenant Logistics Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.71. The company has a market capitalization of $492.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.44.

Covenant Logistics Group ( NASDAQ:CVLG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.15. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $311.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

In other Covenant Logistics Group news, President Joey B. Hogan sold 3,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $126,060.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bradley A. Moline sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $724,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,790,219.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Joey B. Hogan sold 3,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $126,060.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

