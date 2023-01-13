Cowen Increases CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target to $330.00

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Cowen from $313.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CACI. Morgan Stanley raised CACI International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $325.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CACI International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CACI International from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on CACI International from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $336.75.

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $293.09 on Monday. CACI International has a 12-month low of $238.29 and a 12-month high of $319.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $302.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.11. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that CACI International will post 17.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $41,001.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,086.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 423 shares of company stock worth $129,756. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in CACI International by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CACI International during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

