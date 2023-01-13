Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 395 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.81. 39,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,594,846. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.43. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $115.66.

