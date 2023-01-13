Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $2.59 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 87,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $255.48. 25,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,878. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $281.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.65.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

