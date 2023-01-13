Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 1.09% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.95. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,078. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $49.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.93 and a 200 day moving average of $44.44.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.