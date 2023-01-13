Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CAT traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $256.85. 50,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.72. The company has a market cap of $133.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $257.38.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,445. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen raised their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.06.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

