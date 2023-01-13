Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 539 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 96.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

XAR stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.28. The company had a trading volume of 799 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,004. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.38. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $91.37 and a 12 month high of $127.90.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.