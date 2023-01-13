Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Ellington Financial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.38.

Ellington Financial Price Performance

EFC opened at $13.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.95 million, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.82. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 21.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.03 million. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -151.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial during the first quarter worth about $62,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

