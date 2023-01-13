Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price objective on the stock.

INVH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.13.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of INVH stock opened at $31.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.85. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $44.36.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $568.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.73 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 3.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 151.73%.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVH. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 115.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth $43,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

