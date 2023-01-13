Credit Suisse Group Lowers loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LDI. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.57.

Shares of NYSE:LDI opened at $2.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.51. The firm has a market cap of $776.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.00.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $274.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.45 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 24.85% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that loanDepot will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other loanDepot news, Director John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $274,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,462,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,701.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,687.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,462,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,701.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,695,299 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,901. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,070,000. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $707,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $624,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in loanDepot by 194.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 44,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

