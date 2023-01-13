Creditcoin Market Capitalization Tops $120.92 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 13th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $120.92 million and approximately $9.55 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00002796 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004780 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000991 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00011576 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.