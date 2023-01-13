Critical Survey: Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) vs. Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ)

Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ – Get Rating) and Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.7% of Berry shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Lonestar Resources US shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Berry shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Lonestar Resources US alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lonestar Resources US and Berry, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lonestar Resources US 0 0 0 0 N/A Berry 1 0 3 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

Berry has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.41%. Given Berry’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Berry is more favorable than Lonestar Resources US.

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and Berry’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lonestar Resources US $116.23 million N/A -$118.86 million N/A N/A Berry $544.95 million 1.21 -$15.54 million $2.26 3.81

Berry has higher revenue and earnings than Lonestar Resources US.

Profitability

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and Berry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lonestar Resources US N/A N/A N/A Berry 20.07% 22.21% 10.10%

Summary

Berry beats Lonestar Resources US on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lonestar Resources US

(Get Rating)

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 53,831 net acres in Texas counties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. On September 30, 2020, Lonestar Resources US Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Berry

(Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

Receive News & Ratings for Lonestar Resources US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonestar Resources US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.