Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 103.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,217 shares during the period. Crown Castle comprises about 1.5% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $5,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,066,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,559 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Crown Castle by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,309,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,953,000 after acquiring an additional 560,147 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Crown Castle by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,543,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,334,000 after acquiring an additional 113,990 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Crown Castle by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,622,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,409,000 after acquiring an additional 144,756 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,076,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,573,000 after acquiring an additional 136,305 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CCI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.8 %

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,509. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.24. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $199.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $64.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.28%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

