Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CWK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.20.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

CWK stock opened at $13.92 on Monday. Cushman & Wakefield has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 32.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 550,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,287,000 after acquiring an additional 19,586 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 1,215.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 199.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

