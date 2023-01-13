Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
CWK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.20.
Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance
CWK stock opened at $13.92 on Monday. Cushman & Wakefield has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 550,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,287,000 after acquiring an additional 19,586 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 1,215.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 199.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Scilex: 2 Hot Pharma Stocks On the Move
- Is The Great Alibaba Recovery About To Begin?
Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.