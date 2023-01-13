DAGCO Inc. Sells 501 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

DAGCO Inc. lowered its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Eaton by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,218,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,157,799,000 after buying an additional 752,368 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 339.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,351 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,617,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,918,000 after purchasing an additional 247,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,896,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,418,000 after purchasing an additional 381,499 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.26. The stock had a trading volume of 9,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,925. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.14 and its 200-day moving average is $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $172.29.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eaton from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Eaton from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.42.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

