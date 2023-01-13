Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) PT Lowered to $73.00 at Cowen

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DAR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.91.

DAR opened at $66.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $55.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.68 and its 200 day moving average is $69.44.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 12.13%. Research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

