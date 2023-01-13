Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Lowered to $83.00 at Barclays

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $98.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DDOG. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Datadog from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Datadog from $188.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.15.

Datadog stock opened at $69.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.35. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,384.20 and a beta of 1.02. Datadog has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $184.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.15 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. Analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 13,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $1,028,476.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,991 shares in the company, valued at $18,134,418.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 13,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $1,028,476.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,134,418.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 7,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $532,783.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,071 shares in the company, valued at $12,393,878.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,150,006 shares of company stock worth $79,339,605 and sold 269,888 shares worth $19,904,866. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1,003.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 294.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

