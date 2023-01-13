David T. Hamamoto Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU) Stock

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU – Get Rating) CEO David T. Hamamoto purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $10,090,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

DiamondHead Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DHHCU remained flat at $10.11 on Friday. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93.

Get DiamondHead alerts:

Institutional Trading of DiamondHead

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHHCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the first quarter worth about $1,834,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in DiamondHead during the second quarter worth $562,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in DiamondHead by 308,962.5% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,717 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in DiamondHead by 12.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of DiamondHead by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondHead Company Profile

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondHead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondHead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.