Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Given New $45.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

DAWN has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.50.

DAWN stock opened at $22.96 on Monday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.84.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). As a group, equities analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 1,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $32,468.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,217,424 shares in the company, valued at $26,125,919.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $200,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 294,401 shares in the company, valued at $5,896,852.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 1,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $32,468.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,217,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,125,919.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,178 shares of company stock worth $2,686,787. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 8,968,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,533,000 after acquiring an additional 766,667 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 163.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,826,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232,055 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,060,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,502 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 68.3% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,512,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,901,000 after acquiring an additional 578,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

