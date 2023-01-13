Decentralized Social (DESO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $508,504.96

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $89.25 million and $508,504.96 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for $8.47 or 0.00040426 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

