DeepOnion (ONION) Trading Up 4.1% This Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0464 or 0.00000241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $1,521.90 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00105584 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00197523 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00063123 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005236 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00033234 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000376 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,886,940 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

