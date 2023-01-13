DEI (DEI) Price Hits $0.30 on Major Exchanges

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One DEI token can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and $19,425.69 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.81 or 0.00436818 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00017886 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000873 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00018372 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

