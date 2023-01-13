Dero Trading 22.6% Higher This Week (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last seven days, Dero has traded up 22.6% against the dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $63.55 million and $247,918.49 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $4.81 or 0.00023074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,866.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.95 or 0.00426319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016734 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.77 or 0.00871171 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00110756 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.34 or 0.00610317 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00215704 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,199,065 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

