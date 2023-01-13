Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,800 ($34.11) to GBX 2,450 ($29.85) in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,050 ($37.16) to GBX 2,900 ($35.33) in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Derwent London Price Performance

Shares of DWVYF stock opened at $22.00 on Monday. Derwent London has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $47.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.88.

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

