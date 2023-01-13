Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Price Target to $46.00

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMWD. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of AMWD opened at $53.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.10 million, a PE ratio of 64.04 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.29. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $66.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $561.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.00 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 0.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in American Woodmark by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

