Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Price Target to $13.00

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SBSW. Investec upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.73.
NYSE:SBSW opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95. Sibanye Stillwater has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.
