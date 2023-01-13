Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Price Target to $13.00

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SBSW. Investec upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.73.

NYSE:SBSW opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95. Sibanye Stillwater has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,708,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,945,000 after purchasing an additional 614,611 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,977,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,361 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,740,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,854,000 after purchasing an additional 324,045 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,357,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,488,000 after purchasing an additional 181,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,628,000. 6.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

