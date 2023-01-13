Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€180.00” Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($193.55) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €149.00 ($160.22) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €210.00 ($225.81) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €281.00 ($302.15) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($172.04) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($172.04) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €128.72 ($138.41) on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €120.56 ($129.63) and a 52-week high of €195.14 ($209.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion and a PE ratio of 3.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €131.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €135.20.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

