Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives $7.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

DLAKY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.50 ($9.14) to €9.00 ($9.68) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Lufthansa

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 19,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Up 2.6 %

OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 1.12. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average is $6.85.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

Featured Stories

