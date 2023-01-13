Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €46.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €46.50 ($50.00) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DPW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.40 ($49.89) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($65.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($48.39) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group set a €54.75 ($58.87) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post Price Performance

FRA DPW opened at €37.98 ($40.84) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €37.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is €36.32. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($32.82) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($44.43).

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.