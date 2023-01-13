Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,926,982 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,075 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.29% of Devon Energy worth $115,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Devon Energy Price Performance

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.23. The company had a trading volume of 100,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,087,044. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.36. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.56%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

