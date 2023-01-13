Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,404 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,267,536,000 after buying an additional 2,060,138 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,531,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $415,042,000 after acquiring an additional 159,591 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,161,838 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $284,470,000 after acquiring an additional 260,999 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,142,553 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $304,321,000 after acquiring an additional 87,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,560,920 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $269,688,000 after acquiring an additional 108,004 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Devon Energy Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on DVN. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.78.

Devon Energy stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.55. The company had a trading volume of 86,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,087,044. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $42.87 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.63.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.56%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

