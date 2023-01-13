Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) is Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,483,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,281 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises about 10.4% of Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $38,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,373,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,067,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 75,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,573,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA DFIV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.41. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,852. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.99. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.52 and a 1 year high of $35.63.

