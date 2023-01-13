Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,131,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,399 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 2.2% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.87% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $43,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $69,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.03. 150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,480. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day moving average is $42.35. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $51.33.

