DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.60

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.60 and traded as high as $12.31. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 435,369 shares changing hands.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.83.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th.
About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL)
