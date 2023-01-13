DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.60

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.60 and traded as high as $12.31. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 435,369 shares changing hands.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.83.

Get DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund alerts:

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 4.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 7.8% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 1.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 161,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.