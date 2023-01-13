DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $29.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

Separately, TheStreet cut DoubleVerify from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.64.

Shares of DV stock opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 74.78 and a beta of 0.56.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $112.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $34,502.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,355.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $238,405.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,891.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $34,502.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,355.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,726 shares of company stock worth $670,222 in the last three months. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at $378,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 5.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at about $2,172,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at about $11,893,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

