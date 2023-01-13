Drystone LLC Acquires 202 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Drystone LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation comprises 6.5% of Drystone LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Drystone LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 49.0% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 176.3% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 38.8% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 109.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 48,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 25,323 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK stock traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $282.91. The company had a trading volume of 11,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,865. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $336.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $261.88 and its 200 day moving average is $242.37. The company has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.22%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $76,940.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,304 shares of company stock worth $3,410,562 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $211.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.88.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

