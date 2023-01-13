DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €30.50 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €30.50 ($32.80) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($31.18) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.30 ($36.88) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($36.56) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($30.11) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($36.56) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of ETR:DWS opened at €32.24 ($34.67) on Monday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €23.16 ($24.90) and a 1-year high of €39.48 ($42.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €30.16 and a 200-day moving average price of €27.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion and a PE ratio of 8.66.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.