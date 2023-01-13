Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DT. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Macquarie began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.63.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

NYSE DT opened at $36.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 366.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.62. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $279.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.92 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,272,043.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,149,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,247 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,679 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 312.2% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,912,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,704 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,887,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,757,000 after acquiring an additional 974,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

