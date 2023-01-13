e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ELF. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.90.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 1.6 %

ELF stock opened at $49.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.35, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $58.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $122.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.29 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $170,681.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,998,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 4,166 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $170,681.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,998,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total transaction of $82,663.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,199 shares of company stock valued at $10,342,916 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 21,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

