EAC (EAC) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $4.80 Million

EAC (EAC) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. EAC has a market capitalization of $4.80 million and $4,541.00 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00437731 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00017813 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000860 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00018456 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01586168 USD and is up 16.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,787.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

