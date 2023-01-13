EAC (EAC) Trading 56.4% Higher This Week

EAC (EAC) traded up 58.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. EAC has a market capitalization of $7.48 million and $7,837.76 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EAC has traded 56.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EAC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0249 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About EAC

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01586168 USD and is up 16.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,787.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

