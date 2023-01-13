Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Eagle Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $45.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.42. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $63.84.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $89.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.60 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 36.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 587.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 477.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

