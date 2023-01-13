Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.75.

Eaton Stock Performance

Eaton stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $164.71. 1,656,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,925. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.29.

Insider Activity at Eaton

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 105.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 102.5% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

