Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s 6th Largest Position

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 449,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,100 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 1.5% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $145,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Argus boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.45.

In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.48, for a total value of $1,189,947.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,525,746 shares in the company, valued at $34,730,817,268.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 365,248 shares of company stock valued at $126,834,100. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $359.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $341.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $363.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.81. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

