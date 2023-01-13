ELIS Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $59.25 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 12th. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001575 BTC on popular exchanges. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $59.25 million and approximately $32.53 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00011560 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00033979 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00042608 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005297 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00018068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00235777 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About ELIS

XLS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.29620014 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $32.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

