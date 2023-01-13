Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

EARN has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average is $7.42. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $11.07. The company has a market capitalization of $100.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.45%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is -28.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 83,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 716,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 118,304 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 238,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 60,997 shares during the period. 23.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

