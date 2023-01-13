Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

ERJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Embraer from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Embraer from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Embraer from $13.00 to $11.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Embraer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Embraer from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.54.

Embraer Stock Performance

Shares of ERJ opened at $12.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.63, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09. Embraer has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embraer

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Embraer had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Embraer will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Embraer by 241.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Embraer during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Embraer by 23.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. 37.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

