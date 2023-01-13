Energi (NRG) Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last Week

Energi (NRG) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market cap of $13.29 million and approximately $181,931.74 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001054 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00080554 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00060923 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000357 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010038 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00022688 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000245 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 60,229,507 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

